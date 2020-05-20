Agent Erik Kabe on his career, agents becoming NBA execs and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA agent Erik Kabe, who works for BDA Sports Management representing players such as Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. Erik discusses his career, the trend of agents transitioning to NBA front-office jobs, how COVID-19 may impact the 2020 NBA Draft and more. Time-stamps are below!

:35: Erik discusses when he realized he wanted to become an agent and how he got his start as an intern at BDA Sports Management.

2:30: Erik talks about how the agent business is very competitive and shares advice for aspiring agents.

4:40: Some agents say that the hardest thing to do is sign your first client. Erik discusses whether this is true and how he goes about recruiting clients.

7:05: An agent can spend years getting to know a player and his family, but then the player signs with another agent. Erik talks about dealing with that rejection and how tough it can be.

9:00: Agents can be fired in an instant and while they still get the commission from any deals they negotiated, there’s not much long-term security. Erik discusses this and how rival agents try to poach players.

11:40: Erik shares his favorite and least favorite aspects of his job.

14:55: Erik discusses how he identifies under-the-radar prospects and how he goes about recruiting them and showcasing them to NBA teams.

18:58: How much does a player’s character or personality affect whether Erik wants to represent them or how he pitches them to NBA teams?

21:30: With more and more agents transitioning to NBA front-office jobs, Erik discusses how an agent’s skill-set and expertise translate to an executive role with a team.

23:10: Does Erik have any interest in transitioning to an NBA front-office job in the future?

24:40: HoopsHype recently interviewed several NBA agents about how COVID-19 has impacted their job. Erik discusses how his day-to-day has changed as a result of the pandemic and what he’s doing to help his players.

28:10: Does Erik think the NBA will finish the 2019-20 season?

29:35: The 2020 NBA Draft could be very different this year. Alex and Erik discuss how the pre-draft process will be affected and which prospects could be impacted the most.

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.