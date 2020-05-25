The Celtics had the largest representation on ESPN's Top 74 list

Like any and all lists ranking players, ESPN’s Top 74 released earlier this month drew a lot of criticism. Though we can argue all day long about the order, there’s no question that the players who made the list belong among the best of all-time.
With those names in hand, we decided to look up how many played for each franchise and for how long.
Unsurprisingly, the storied Boston Celtics finished on top in both categories – even though they have only one player in the Top 6 compared to the Lakers’ four presences.
You can find the full list below…
1. CELTICS
17 players combining for 9,080 games played with the team
Players: John Havlicek, Robert Parish, Paul Pierce, Kevin McHale, Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Larry Bird, Dave Cowens, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Bill Walton, Dominique Wilkins, Gary Payton, Artis Gilmore, Shaquille O’Neal, Pete Maravich and Bob McAdoo.
2. LAKERS
17 players combining for 8,376 games played with the team
Players: Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, James Worthy, Magic Johnson, Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, George Mikan, Pau Gasol, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob McAdoo, LeBron James, Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Anthony Davis, Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman.
3. ROCKETS
12 players combining for 4,162 games played with the team
Players: Hakeem Olajuwon, James Harden, Elvin Hayes, Moses Malone, Tracy McGrady, Dikembe Mutombo, Clyde Drexler, Charles Barkley, Rick Barry, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Scottie Pippen.
4. SPURS
11 players combining for 6,506 games played with the team
Players: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, David Robinson, George Gervin, Kawhi Leonard, Artis Gilmore, Pau Gasol, Dennis Rodman, Dominique Wilkins and Moses Malone.
5. BUCKS
Ten players combining for 2,355 games played with the team
Players: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ray Allen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Bob Lanier, Alex English, Moses Malone, Dave Cowens, Gary Payton and Pau Gasol.
6. KNICKS
Nine players combining for 3,588 games played with the team
Players: Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl Monroe, Bernard King, Bob McAdoo, Jason Kidd, Dikembe Mutombo and Tracy McGrady.
7. BULLS
Eight players combining for 2,802 games played with the team
Players: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Artis Gilmore, Dennis Rodman, Pau Gasol, George Gervin, Dwyane Wade and Robert Parish.
8. NETS
Eight players combining for 1,308 games played with the team
Players: Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, Bernard King, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Bob McAdoo.
9. THUNDER
Seven players combining for 3,119 games played with the team
Players: Gary Payton, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Ray Allen, James Harden, Patrick Ewing and Chris Paul.
10. SIXERS
Seven players combining for 2,937 games played with the team
Players: Julius Erving, Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, Wilt Chamberlain, Dikembe Mutombo and Bob McAdoo.
11. HAWKS
Seven players combining for 2,751 games played with the team
Players: Dominique Wilkins, Bob Pettit, Dikembe Mutombo, Pete Maravich, Moses Malone, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady
12. WIZARDS
Seven players combining for 2,706 games played with the team
Players: Wes Unseld, Elvin Hayes, Earl Monroe, Bernard King, Moses Malone, Michael Jordan, and Paul Pierce.
13. CLIPPERS
Seven players combining for 1,083 games played with the team
Players: Chris Paul, Bob McAdoo, Bill Walton, Paul Pierce, Kawhi Leonard, Dominique Wilkins and Moses Malone.
14. MAVERICKS
Six players combining for 2,744 games played with the team
Players: Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Vince Carter, Alex English and Dennis Rodman.
15. WARRIORS
Six players combining for 2,445 games played with the team
Players: Stephen Curry, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Robert Parish, Kevin Durant and Bernard King.
16. PISTONS
Six players combining for 2,399 games played with the team
Players: Isiah Thomas, Bob Lanier, Dennis Rodman, Tracy McGrady, Bob McAdoo and Allen Iverson.
17. HEAT
Six players combining for 2,341 games played with the team
Players: Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Allen and Gary Payton.
18. SUNS
Five players combining for 1,487 games played with the team
Players: Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Vince Carter.
19. MAGIC
Five players combining for 779 games played with the team
Players: Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Patrick Ewing and Dominique Wilkins.
20. JAZZ
Four players combining for 3,287 games played with the team
Players: John Stockton, Karl Malone, Pete Maravich and Bernard King.
21. TRAIL BLAZERS
Four players combining for 1,955 games played with the team.
Players: Clyde Drexler, Damian Lillard, Scottie Pippen and Bill Walton.
22. CAVALIERS
Four players combining for 1,014 games played with the team.
Players: LeBron James, Walt Frazier, Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade.
23. RAPTORS
Four players combining for 716 games played with the team.
Players: Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Hakeem Olajuwon and Kawhi Leonard.
24. NUGGETS
Three players combining for 1,363 games played with the team.
Players: Alex English, Dikembe Mutombo and Allen Iverson.
25. KINGS
Three players combining for 817 games played with the team.
Players: Oscar Robertson, Vince Carter and Bob Cousy.
26. GRIZZLIES
Three players combining for 678 games played with the team.
Players: Pau Gasol, Vince Carter and Allen Iverson.
27. HORNETS
Three players combining for 426 games played with the team.
Players: Alonzo Mourning, Robert Parish and Tony Parker.
28. PACERS
Two players combining for 1,524 games played with the team.
Players: Reggie Miller and Alex English.
29. PELICANS
Two players combining for 891 games played with the team.
Players: Anthony Davis and Chris Paul.
30. TIMBERWOLVES
One player combining for 970 games played with the team.
Player: Kevin Garnett.
