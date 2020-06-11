Who are players following and unfollowing on NBA Twitter?

We have created a log that shows you every player in the league and the NBA Twitter accounts they’re following and unfollowing. This should be interesting year-round and straight-up fascinating when trade deadline and free agency come.
June 13
Moritz Wagner (Washington Wizards) started following reporter Chris Haynes.
June 12
Alex Caruso (Los Angeles Lakers) started following Marcus Georges-Hunt.
DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets) started following CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers).
Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic) started following reporter Shams Charania.
Ivica Zubac (Los Angeles Clippers) started following reporter Chris Haynes.
Jerome Robinson started following coach David Adkins.
June 11
Alex Caruso (Los Angeles Lakers) started following owner Jeanie Buss and reporter Zach Lowe.
Nassir Little (Portland Trail Blazers) started following reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) started following Greg Monroe.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings) started following Wilson Chandler (Brooklyn Nets).
Wilson Chandler (Brooklyn Nets) started following Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings).
Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic) started following reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.
Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) started following Alex Caruso (Los Angeles Lakers).
Greg Monroe started following Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Wilson Chandler (Brooklyn Nets).
June 10
Tony Bradley (Utah Jazz) unfollowed Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).
Alex Caruso (Los Angeles Lakers) started following Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).
Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) started following agent Mike George.
Richaun Holmes (Sacramento Kings) started following De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings).
Wilson Chandler (Brooklyn Nets) started following Greg Monroe.
Gorgui Dieng (Memphis Grizzlies) started following Grayson Allen (Memphis Grizzlies).
Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls) started following Denzel Valentine (Chicago Bulls).
Denzel Valentine (Chicago Bulls) started following Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls).
June 09
Kevon Looney (Golden State Warriors) started following Marquese Chriss (Golden State Warriors).
Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) started following Pau Gasol.
Jerami Grant (Denver Nuggets) started following reporter Chris Haynes.
Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) started following coach Brad Stevens.
June 08
Clint Capela (Atlanta Hawks) started following reporter Tim MacMahon.
Justise Winslow (Memphis Grizzlies) started following Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics).
Isaac Bonga started following reporter Chris Miller.
Marc Gasol (Toronto Raptors) started following reporter Chema de Lucas.
June 07
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) started following Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks).
Frank Mason (Milwaukee Bucks) started following Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).
Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks) started following Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).
June 06
Marco Belinelli (San Antonio Spurs) started following reporter Baxter Holmes.
Danny Green (Los Angeles Lakers) started following Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets) and Markieff Morris (Los Angeles Lakers).
Jerryd Bayless started following owner Micky Arison.
CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers) started following Gorgui Dieng (Memphis Grizzlies).
Larry Nance Jr (Cleveland Cavaliers) started following Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs).
Gorgui Dieng (Memphis Grizzlies) started following CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers).
Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets) started following Danny Green (Los Angeles Lakers).
June 05
Treveon Graham (Atlanta Hawks) started following Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards).
Grayson Allen (Memphis Grizzlies) started following Gorgui Dieng (Memphis Grizzlies).
Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) started following Ed Davis (Utah Jazz).
Danny Green (Los Angeles Lakers) started following Jamal Crawford.
Wilson Chandler (Brooklyn Nets) started following Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors).
Tyson Chandler (Houston Rockets) started following LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).
June 04
Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers) started following Raul Neto (Philadelphia 76ers), Wilson Chandler (Brooklyn Nets), Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia 76ers) and Greg Monroe.
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) started following coach Brad Stevens.
Brandon Goodwin (Atlanta Hawks) started following Vince Carter (Atlanta Hawks).
Vincent Poirier (Boston Celtics) started following coach Brad Stevens.
Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) started following reporter Shams Charania.
Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte Hornets) started following Elfrid Payton (New York Knicks).
Nassir Little (Portland Trail Blazers) started following Troy Brown (Washington Wizards).
