Basketball you can watch today: Nikola Mirotic vs. Euro powerhouse, draft prospect Deni Avdija and more

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoop fix somehow there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Spain, Germany, Israel and China. All times Eastern. In parentheses, streams where you can watch the games.

SPAIN

9:30 am: Tenerife vs. Bilbao Basket (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former Laker Marcelinho Huertas, Wizards draftee Aaron White (Nets own his NBA rights), Hornets draftee Arnoldas Kulboka, draft prospect Dino Radoncic, potential free agent target Ondrej Balvin

12:30 am: Joventut vs. Unicaja (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospects Arturs Zagars, Nenad Dimitrijevic, Joel Parra, former Maverick Gal Mekel, potential free agent targets Klemen Prepelic and Axel Bouteille

3:30 pm: FC Barcelona vs. Baskonia (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Nikola Mirotic, Cory Higgins, Tornike Shengelia and Zoran Dragic, draft prospect Leandro Bolmaro

GERMANY

10:30 am: Ulm vs. Ludwigsburg

Players of NBA interest: Former Sun Archie Goodwin, Magic draftee Tyler Harvey (Grizzlies own his NBA rights), draft prospect Ariel Hukporti

ISRAEL

12:00 pm: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Maccabi Ashdod (Winners League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Deni Avdija, former NBA players Omri Casspi, Tyler Dorsey and Quincy Acy, potential free agent targets Elijah Brown and Scottie Wilbekin

12:10 pm: Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. Hapoel Holon (Winners League TV)

12:10 pm: Maccabi Haifa vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv (Winners League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Yam Madar, former Nugget Jordan Hamilton, potential free agent target Reggie Upshaw

2:10 pm: Hapoel Jerusalem vs. Maccabi Rishon (Winners League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Pistons draftee Deividas Servydis, former NBA players Jeremy Pargo, John Holland and Emanuel Terry, potential free agent target Alex Hamilton

CHINA

3:30 am: Zhejiang Lions vs. Shanghai Sharks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum

4:00 am: Shandong Heroes vs. Tianjin Pioneers (Youku)

7:35 am: Guangzhou Long-Lions vs. Bayi Rockets (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt

8:00 am: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Fujian Sturgeons (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin

11:00 pm: Nanjing Monkey Kings vs. Qingdao Eagles (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Pacer Joseph Young, former Grizzly Hamed Haddadi