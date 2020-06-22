Basketball you can watch today: Facundo Campazzo in action, German semifinals and more

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Spain, Germany, Israel and China. All times Eastern. In parentheses, streams where you can watch the games.

SPAIN

9:30 am: Gran Canaria vs. Burgos (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former Spurs Matt Costello, former Blazer Omar Cook

12:30 am: Real Madrid vs. Valencia (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Usman Garuba, former Warrior Anthony Randolph, Rockets draftee Sergio Llull, Kings draftee Vanja Marinkovic, potential free agent targets Facundo Campazzo and Gabriel Deck

3:30 pm: Zaragoza vs. Andorra (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Carlos Alocen, former Mavericks Nico Brussino, potential free agent target Jeremy Senglin

GERMANY

2:30 pm: Oldenburg vs. Alba Berlin

Players of NBA interest: Hawks draftee Marcus Eriksson, former Piston Peyton Siva, draft prospect Jonas Mattiseck, potential free agent target Rasid Mahalbasic

ISRAEL

12:35 am: Hapoel Eilat vs. Ironi Nes Ziona (Winners League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Milton Doyle, Sixers draftee JP Tokoto, potential free agent targets Jordan Caroline and Cameron Oliver.

1:00 pm: Ironi Nahariya vs. Hapoel Gilboa Galil (Winners League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Celtic Tony Gaffney, potential free agent target Akil Mitchell

CHINA

0:00 pm: Shanxi Loongs vs. Jiangsu Dragons (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Bull Antonio Blakeney

3:30 am: Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs. Shanghai Sharks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Jinqiu Hu

4:00 am: Shenzhen Aviators vs. Guangdong Southern Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Raptor Sonny Weems, former Net Yi Jianlian

7:35 am: Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs. Bayi Rockets (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Rocket Zhou Qi

8:00 am: Tianjin Pioneers vs Sichuan Blue Whales (Youku)

11:00 pm: Liaoning Flying Leopards vs. Guangzhou Long-Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt, potential free agent target Guo Ailun

12:00 pm: Fujian Sturgeons vs. Jilin Northern Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin