Basketball you can watch today: Jeremy Lin vs. Hamed Haddadi and a league starting Down Under

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Spain, Germany, China and New Zealand. All times Eastern. In parentheses, streams where you can watch the games online.

SPAIN

9:30 am: Baskonia vs. Unicaja (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Tornike Shengelia, Zoran Dragic, Gal Mekel, potential free agent targets Axel Bouteille and Luca Vildoza

12:30 am: Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Nikola Mirotic, Brandon Davies, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Spurs draftee Adam Hanga, potential free agent target Ondrej Balvin

3:30 pm: Tenerife vs. Joventut (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former Laker Marcelinho Huertas, Wizards draftee Aaron White (Grizzlies own his NBA rights), draft prospects Arturs Zagars, Nenad Dimitrijevic and Dino Radoncic

GERMANY

2:30 pm: Ludwigsburg vs. Ulm

Players of NBA interest: Former Sun Archie Goodwin, Magic draftee Tyler Harvey (Grizzlies own his NBA rights), draft prospect Ariel Hukporti

CHINA

3:30 am: Beijing Ducks vs. Nanjing Monkey Kings (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, former Grizzly Hamed Haddadi, former Pacer Joe Young

4:00 am: Guangdong Southern Tigers vs. Jiangsu Dragons (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Raptor Sonny Weems, former Net Yi Jianlian, former Bull Antonio Blakeney

7:35 am: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Zhejiang Guangsha Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Jinqiu Hu

8:00 am: Shandong Heroes vs. Beijing Royal Fighters (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former 76er Arnett Moultrie

11:00 pm: Bayi Rockets vs. Qingdao Eagles (Youku)

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Taranaki Mountainairs vs. Nelson Giants (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former Kentucky forward Tai Wynyard

3:30 am: Canterbury Rams vs. Auckland Huskies (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former Virginia center Jack Salt