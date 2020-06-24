Basketball you can watch today: OJ Mayo resurfaces in China and a big game for Real Madrid

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Spain, Germany, Israel, China and New Zealand. All times Eastern. In parentheses, streams where you can watch the games online.

SPAIN

9:30 am: Zaragoza vs. Gran Canaria (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former Maverick Nico Brussino, former Trail Blazer Omar Cook, former Spur Matt Costello, draft prospects Carlos Alocen and Jaime Pradilla

12:30 am: Andorra vs. Real Madrid (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Walter Tavares, former Warrior Anthony Randolph, Rockets draftee Sergio Llull, potential free agent targets Facundo Campazzo and Gabriel Deck, draft prospect Usman Garuba

3:30 pm: Valencia vs. Burgos (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former Raptor Jordan Loyd, former Hornet Mike Tobey, Nuggets draftee Vanja Marinkovic, Knicks draftee Louis Labeyrie, potential free agent target Alberto Abalde

GERMANY

2:30 pm: Alba Berlin vs. Oldenburg

Players of NBA interest: Former Piston Peyton Siva, Hawks draftee Marcus Eriksson, draft prospect Jonas Mattiseck, potential free agent targets Luke Sikma and Rasid Mahalbasic

ISRAEL

12:25 pm: Ironi Nes Ziona vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: 76ers draftee JP Tokoto, potential free agent target Cameron Oliver

CHINA

3:30 am: Shangai Sharks vs. Liaoning Flying Leopards (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum, former Grizzly OJ Mayo, potential free agent target Guo Ailun

4:00 am: Tianjin Pioneers vs. Shenzhen Aviators (Youku)

7:35 am: Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs. Beijing Ducks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, former Rocket Zhou Qi

8:00 am: Sichuan Blue Whales vs. Shanxi Loongs (Youku)

12:00 pm: Jiangsu Dragons vs. Beijing Royal Fighters (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Bull Antonio Blakeney, former 76er Arnett Moultrie, former Laker Sun Yue, head coach Stephon Marbury

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Otago Nuggets vs. Nelson Giants (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former BYU-Hawaii forward Jordan Ngatai

3:30 am: Franklin Bulls vs. Canterbury Rams (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former Washington forward Sam Timmins