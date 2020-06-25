Basketball you can watch today: Wonderboy Deni Avdija returns and other draft prospects in action

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Spain, Israel, China and New Zealand. All times Eastern. In parentheses, streams where you can watch the games online.

SPAIN

9:30 am: Joventut vs. Baskonia (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Tornike Shengelia, former Sun Zoran Dragic, draft prospects Nenad Dimitrijevic and Arturs Zagars, potential free agent targets Klemen Prepelic and Pierria Henry

12:30 am: Unicaja vs. Bilbao (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former Maverick Gal Mekel, potential free agent targets Ondrej Balvin and Axel Bouteille

3:30 pm: FC Barcelona vs. Tenerife (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Nikola Mirotic, Cory Higgins, Brandon Davies, Alex Abrines and Marcelinho Huertas and Trail Blazers draftee Dani Diez

ISRAEL

12:25 am: Ironi Nes Ziona vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: 76ers draftee JP Tokoto, potential free agent target Cameron Oliver

2:15 pm: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Hapoel Holon (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Deni Avdija, former NBA players Amare Stoudemire, Tyler Dorsey and Quincy Acy, potential free agent targets Yovel Zoosman and Scottie Wilbekin

CHINA

3:30 am: Guangzhou Long Loons vs. Nanjing Monkey Kings (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt, former Pacer Joseph Young, former Grizzly Hamed Haddadi

4:00 am: Fujian Sturgeons vs. Shandong Heroes (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin

7:35 am: Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs. Qingdao Eagles(Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Rocket Zhou Qi

8:00 am: Shenzhen Aviators vs. Jilin Northeast Tigers (Youku)

11:00 pm: Bayi Rockets vs. Zhejiang Golden Bulls (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Hu Jinqiu

12:00 pm: Guangdong Flying Tigers vs. Tianjin Pioneers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Yi Jianlian, former Sun Sonny Weems, draft prospect Hu Mingxuan

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Otago Nuggets vs. Nelson Giants (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former BYU-Hawaii forward Jordan Ngatai

3:30 am: Franklin Bulls vs. Canterbury Rams (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former Washington forward Sam Timmins