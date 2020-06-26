Basketball you can watch today: German final begins and a draft prospect showdown in Spain

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Spain, Germany, Israel and China. All times Eastern. In parentheses, streams where you can watch the games online.

SPAIN

9:30 am: Burgos vs. Andorra (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent targets Jeremy Senglin and Jasiel Rivero

12:30 am: Gran Canaria vs. Valencia (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former Raptor Jordan Loyd, Former Spur Matt Costello, former Trail Blazer Omar Cook, Knicks draftee Louis Labeyrie, Kings draftee Vanja Marinkovic

3:30 pm: Real Madrid vs. Zaragoza (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former Hawk Walter Tavares, draft prospects Usman Garuba, Carlos Alocen, Jaime Pradilla and Vit Krejci, potential free agent targets Facundo Campazzo and Gabriel Deck

GERMANY

2:30 am: Alba Berlin vs. Ludwigsburg

Players of NBA interest: Former Piston Peyton Siva, Hawks draftee Marcus Eriksson, draft prospects Ariel Hukporti and Jonas Mattiseck, potential free agent targets Luke Sikma and Rokas Giedraitis

ISRAEL

6:50 am: Maccabi Haifa vs. Hapoel Eilat (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Milton Doyle, potential free agent targets Andrew Andrews, Reggie Upshaw and Jordan Caroline

7:00 am: Ironi Nahariya vs. Maccabi Ashdod (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Celtic Tony Gaffney

8:50 pm: Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Hapoel Gilboa Galil (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Yam Madar, former Nugget Jordan Hamilton

CHINA

3:30 am: Shanghai Sharks vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum, former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt

4:00 am: Shanxi Loongs vs. Beijing Royal Fighters (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Fomer 76er Arnett Moultrie, former Laker Sun Yue, head coach Stephon Marbury

7:35 am: Zhejiang Guansha Lions vs. Beijing Ducks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, potential free agent target Hu Jinqiu

8:00 am: Jilin Northeast Tigers vs. Fujian Sturgeons (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin