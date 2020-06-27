Basketball you can watch today: Chinese CBA takes center stage

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in China and New Zealand. All times Eastern. In parentheses, streams where you can watch the games online.

CHINA

3:30 am: Liaoning Flying Leopards vs. Zhejiang Golden Bulls (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly OJ Mayo, potential free agent targets Guo Ailun

4:00 am: Sichuan Blue Whales vs. Shandong Heroes (Youku)

7:35 am: Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs. Quingdao Eagles (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Rocket Zhou Qi

8:00 am: Shenzhen Aviators vs. Shanxi Loongs (Youku)

11:00 pm: Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt, potential free agent Hu Jinqiu

12:00 pm: Jiangsu Dragons vs. Tianjin Pioneers (Youku)

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Auckland Huskies vs. Manawatu Jets (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former James Madison forward Tom Vodanovich

4:00 am: Canterbury Rams vs. Taranaki Mountainairs (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former Oregon State forward Marcel Jones