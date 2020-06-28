Basketball you can watch today: MVP Nikola Mirotic in Spanish League semifinals

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Spain, Germany, Israel, China and New Zealand. All times EasterJordan n. In parentheses, streams where you can watch the games online.

SPAIN

11:00 am: FC Barcelona vs. Burgos (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Nikola Mirotic, Brandon Davies, Alex Abrines and Cory Higgins, Spurs draftee Adam Hanga, potential free agent target Jasiel Rivero

2:00 pm: Valencia vs. Baskonia (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Mike Tobey, Jordan Loyd, Zoran Dragic, Tornike Shengelia, Knicks draftee Louis Labeyrie, Kings draftee Vanja Marinkovic

GERMANY

9:30 am: Ludwigsburg vs. Alba Berlin

Players of NBA interest: Former Piston Peyton Siva, Hawks draftee Marcus Eriksson, draft prospects Ariel Hukporti and Jonas Mattiseck, potential free agent targets Luke Sikma and Rokas Giedraitis

ISRAEL

2:00 pm: Hapoel Holon vs. Maccabi Rishon (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Alex Hamilton

CHINA

3:30 am: Beijing Ducks vs. Shanghai Sharks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, former King Ray McCallum

4:00 am: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Jilin Northeast Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former 76er Arnett Moultrie, former Laker Sun Yue, head coach Stephon Marbury

7:35 am: Nanjing Monkey Kings vs. Bayi Rockets (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Pacer Joseph Young, former Grizzly Hamed Haddadi

8:00 am: Fujian Sturgeons vs. Guangdong Flying Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Nugget Ty Lawson, former Buck Yi Jianlian, former Sun Sonny Weems, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Franklin Bulls vs. Auckland Huskies (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: New Zealand national team forward Tohi Smith-Milner

3:30 am: Nelson Giants vs. Manawatu Jets (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: Former James Madison forward Tom Vodanovich