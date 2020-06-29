Basketball you can watch today: Big game for Amare Stoudemire and Deni Avdija in Israel

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Israel and China.

ISRAEL

11:10 pm: Hapoel Eilat vs. Maccabi Ashdod (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Milton Doyle, potential free agent candidate Jordan Caroline

11:20 pm: Maccabi Haifa vs. Ironi Nes Ziona (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: 76ers draftee JP Tokoto, potential free agent targets Reggie Upshaw and Andrew Andrews

11:20 pm: Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Fomer Nugget Jordan Hamilton, draft prospect Yam Madar

11:30 pm: Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs. Ironi Nahariya (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Celtic Tony Gaffney

2:00 pm: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Hapoel Jerusalem (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Deni Avdija, former NBA players Amare Stoudemire, Quincy Acy, Tyler Dorsey, John Holland and Emanuel Terry, Pistons draftee Deividas Servydis

CHINA

3:30 am: Guangzhou Loong Lions vs. Zhejiang Golden Bulls (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt

4:00 am: Shandong Heroes vs. Sichuan Blue Whales (Youku)

7:35 am: Liaoning Flying Leopards vs. Qingdao Eagles (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly OJ Mayo, potential free agent target Guo Ailun

8:00 am: Tianjin Pioneers vs. Guangdong Flying Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Buck Yi Jianlian, former Sun Sonny Weems

11:00 pm: Bayi Rockets vs. Xinjiang Flying Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Rocket Zhou Qi

12:00 pm: Fujian Sturgeons vs. Shenzhen Aviators (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin