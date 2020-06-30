Basketball you can watch today: Great final day in Spain and Grizzlies alumni meeting in China

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Spain, China and New Zealand.

SPAIN

2:10 pm: FC Barcelona vs. Baskonia (FTF Next)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Nikola Mirotic, Brandon Davies, Cory Higgins, Alex Abrines, Tornike Shengelia and Zoran Dragic, Spurs draftee Adam Hanga

CHINA

3:30 am: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Beijing Ducks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, former Jazz Ekpe Udoh

4:00 am: Jilin Northeast Tigers vs. Jiangsu Dragons (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Bull Antonio Blakeney

7:35 am: Nanjing Monkey Kings vs. Liaoning Flying Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzlies OJ Mayo and Hamed Haddadi, Former Pacer Joseph Young

8:00 am: Shanxi Loongs vs. Shandong Heroes (Youku)

11:00 pm: Qingdao Eagles vs. Zhejiang Guangsha Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Hu Jinqiu

12:00 pm: Sichuan Blue Whales vs. Shenzhen Aviators (Youku)

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Taranaki Mountainairs vs. Auckland Huskies (ESPN3)

Players of interests: Former Kentucky forward Tay Wynyard

3:30 am: Nelson Giants vs. Franklin Bulls (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team player Everard Bartlett