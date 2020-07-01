Basketball you can watch today: Head coach Stephon Marbury against Yi Jianlian in China

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Israel, China and New Zealand.

ISRAEL

12:20 am: Hapoel Eilat vs. Hapoel Gilboa Galil (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Milton Doyle, potential free agent target Jordan Caroline

12:30 am: Ironi Nes Ziona vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Yam Madar, former Nugget Jordan Hamilton, potential free agent target Cameron Oliver

CHINA

3:30 am: Shanghai Sharks vs. Xinjiang Flying Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum, former Rocket Zhou Qi

4:00 am: Jiangsu Dragons vs. Fujian Sturgeons (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Bull Antonio Blakeney, former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin

7:35 am: Beijing Ducks vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, former Jazz Ekpe Udoh, former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt

8:00 am: Guangdong Flying Tigers vs. Beijing Royal Fighters (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Yi Jianlian, Sonny Weems, Arnett Moultrie and Sun Yue, head coach Stephon Marbury

11:00 pm: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Nanjing Monkey Kings (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Pacer Joseph Young, former Grizzly Hamed Haddadi

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Taranaki Mountainairs vs. Otago Nuggets (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former Kentucky forward Tay Wynyard, former Oregon State forward Marcel Jones, New Zealand national team players Jarrod Kenny and Jordan Ngatai

3:30 am: Manawatu Jets vs. Canterbury Rams (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team player Tom Vodanovich