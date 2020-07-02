Basketball you can watch today: Top draft prospect Deni Avdija back in action

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Israel, China and New Zealand.

ISRAEL

11:00 am: Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. Maccabi Ashdod (Winner League TV)

11:10 am: Maccabi Haifa vs. Ironi Nahariya (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent targets Reggie Upshaw and Andrew Andrews

12:20 am: Hapoel Holon vs. Hapoel Jerusalem (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players John Holland, Emanuel Terry, Jeremy Pargo

2:15 pm: Maccabi Rishon vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospects Deni Avdija and Noam Dovrat, former NBA players Amare Stoudemire, Quincy Acy and Tyler Dorsey, potential free agent targets Yovel Zoosman and Elijah Bryant

CHINA

3:30 am: Qingdao Eagles vs. Shanghai Sharks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum

4:00 am: Shanxi Loongs vs. Tianjin Pioneers (Youku)

7:35 am: Liaoning Flying Leopards vs. Zhejiang Guangsha Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly OJ Mayo, potential free agent targets Guo Ailun and Hu Jinqiu

8:00 am: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Sichuan Blue Whales (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Laker Sun Yue, former 76er Arnett Moultrie, head coach Stephon Marbury

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Otago Nuggets vs. Franklin Bulls (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team guards Jordan Ngatai and Jarrod Kenny

3:30 am: Canterbury Rams vs. Nelson Giants (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former Wright State center Mike Karena