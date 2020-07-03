Basketball you can watch today: Jeremy Lin and Ekpe Udoh team up in China

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in China.

CHINA

3:30 am: Bayi Rockets vs. Beijing Ducks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, former Jazz Ekpe Udoh, head coach Wang Zhizhi

4:00 am: Shandong Heroes vs. Jilin Northeast Tigers (Youku)

7:35 am: Nanjing Monkey Kings vs. Xinjiang Flying Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Pacer Joseph Young, former Grizzly Hamed Haddadi, former Rocket Zhou Qi

8:00 am: Jiangsu Dragons vs. Guangdong Southern Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Bull Antonio Blakeney, former Sun Sonny Weems, former Net Yi Jianlian