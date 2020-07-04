Basketball you can watch today: Opening day at The Tournament

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The Tournament, Israel, China and New Zealand.

THE TOURNAMENT

3:00 pm: Big X vs. D2 (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent targets Vitto Brown and Nick Ward

5:00 pm: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Tyshawn Taylor, potential free agent target Armoni Brooks

8:00 pm: House of ‘Paign vs. War Tampa (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Billy Garrett, potential free agent targets Bryce Brown and Fletcher Magee

10:00 pm: Team CP3 vs. PrimeTime Players (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former free agent target Codi Miller-McIntyre, draft prospect Christian Keeling

ISRAEL

1:30 pm: Ironi Nahariya vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Celtic Tony Gaffney

CHINA

3:30 am: Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs. Zhejiang Golden Bulls (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Hu Jinqiu

4:00 am: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Tianjin Pioneers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former 76er Arnett Moultrie, former Laker Sun Yue, head coach Stephon Marbury

7:35 am: Guangzhou Loong-Lions vs. Shanghai Sharks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Timberwolf Marcus Georges Hunt, former King Ray McCallum

8:00 am: Shandong Heroes vs. Shenzhen Aviators (Youku)

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Franklin Bulls vs. Manawatu Jets (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: Former Washington center Sam Timmins

3:30 am: Canterbury Rams vs. Otago Nuggets (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: New Zealand national team players Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny and Taylor Britt