Basketball you can watch today: Three games with former NBA players at The Tournament

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The Tournament, Israel and New Zealand.

THE TOURNAMENT

2:00 pm: Peoria All-Stars vs. Herd That (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Jon Elmore

4:00 pm: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Spur Brandon Paul, former Sun Alec Peters, former Jazz Jerrelle Benimon, former Magic Jamel Artis, former Clipper Diamond Stone

7:00 pm: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey (ESPN2)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly Jordan Adams, former Clipper Branden Dawson, former Spur Larry Owens, former Maverick Justin Dentmon, former draft prospect Isaiah Austin

9:00 pm: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Laker Scott Machado, former Celtic Coty Clarke, former Maverick Josh Akognon, former Thunder Donte Grantham

ISRAEL

12:20 pm: Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Maccabi Haifa (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Yam Madar, former Nugget Jordan Hamilton

1:00 pm: Ironi Nes Ziona vs. Hapoel Eilat (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Milton Doyle, potential free agent target Cameron Oliver, 76ers draftee JP Tokoto

1:10 pm: Maccabi Ashdod vs. Hapoel Gilboa Galil (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Akil Mitchell

2:10 pm: Maccabi Rishon vs. Hapoel Jerusalem (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly Jeremy Pargo, former Nugget Emanuel Terry, former Cavalier John Holland, Pistons draftee Deividas Sirvydis, potential free agent target D’Angelo Harrison

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Auckland Huskies vs. Nelson Giants (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: New Zealand national team players Mike Karena and Tohi Smith-Milner

3:30 am: Manawatu Jets vs. Taranaki Mountainairs (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: New Zealand national team player Tom Vodanovich and former Oregon State forward Marcel Jones