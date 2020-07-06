USA Today Sports

Basketball you can watch today: Amare Stoudemire in Israel and eight former NBA players at The Tournament

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The Tournament and Israel.

THE TOURNAMENT

7:00 pm: Brotherly Love vs. Eberlein Drive (ESPN)
Players of NBA interest: Former Trail Blazer Tim Quarterman, former Grizzly Dusty Hannahs, former Magic Adonis Thomas, former Hornet JP Macura, potential free agent Khalif Wyatt

9:00 pm: Team CP3 vs. Golden Eagles Alumni (ESPN)
Players of NBA interest: Former Clipper Jamil Wilson, former Laker Darius Johnson-Odom, former Raptor Dwight Buycks, former Pacer Travis Diener, potential free agent target Cody Miller-McIntyre

ISRAEL

2:00 pm: Hapoel Holon vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Winner League TV)
Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Deni Avdija, former All-Star Amare Stoudemire, former Hawk Othello Hunter, potential free agent targets Yovel Zoosman and Elijah Bryant

