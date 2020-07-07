Basketball you can watch today: Boeheim's Army debuts with two former first-round picks

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The Tournament, Israel, China and New Zealand.

THE TOURNAMENT

2:00 pm: Sideline Cancer vs. Team Challenge ALS (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Spur Malcolm Thomas, former Magic Jamel Artis, former Clipper Diamond Stone

4:00 pm: Men of Mackey vs. Boeheim’s Army (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Kings Malachi Richardson and Donte Greene, former Bull Demetris Nichols, former Celtic Andrew White, former Maverick Justin Dentmon

ISRAEL

10:00 am: Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Hapoel Eilat (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Yam Madar, former Net Milton Doyle

10:10 am: Ironi Nahariya vs. Ironi Nes Ziona (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Celtic Tony Gaffney, potential free agent target Cameron Oliver, 76ers draftee JP Tokoto

10:10 am: Maccabi Ashdod vs. Maccabi Haifa (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Reggie Upshaw

1:30 pm: Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Yotam Hanochi

CHINA

7:35 am: Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs. Jilin Northeast Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Rocket Zhou Qi

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Okaro Nuggets vs. Auckland Huskies (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team players Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny and Tohi Smith-Milner

3:30 am: Franklin Bulls vs. Taranaki Mountainairs (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former Washington center Sam Timmins, former Oregon State forward Marcel Jones