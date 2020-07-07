Orlando bubble rosters: Who's new and who's out

Due to COVID-19 and before the planned season restart on July 30, the NBA is giving players the liberty to not join their teams in Orlando no matter their reason with only minor financial ramifications.

The league is also allowing teams to sign replacement players if needed in order to fill their rosters ahead of July 30.

As such, there’s going to be – and already has been – a good amount of roster turnover in the Association before the season resumption.

Below, all of the changes on NBA rosters (via free agency, due to COVID-19 or something else).

BOSTON CELTICS

In: Nobody

Out: Nobody

BROOKLYN NETS

In: Tyler Johnson (free agent signing)

Out: Wilson Chandler (personal), Nic Claxton (injured), DeAndre Jordan (COVID-19 positive), Spencer Dinwiddie (COVID-19 positive)

DALLAS MAVERICKS

In: Trey Burke (free agent signing)

Out: Jalen Brunson (injured), Courtney Lee (injured), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal)

DENVER NUGGETS

In: Tyler Cook

Out: Nobody

HOUSTON ROCKETS

In: Luc Mbah a Moute (free agent signing)

Out: Thabo Sefolosha (personal)

INDIANA PACERS

In: Nobody

Out: Victor Oladipo (personal)

LA CLIPPERS

In: Nobody

Out: Nobody

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

In: JR Smith (free agent signing)

Out: Avery Bradley (personal)

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

In: Nobody

Out: Nobody

MIAMI HEAT

In: Nobody

Out: Nobody

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

In: Nobody

Out: Nobody

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

In: Sindarius Thornwell (free agent signing)

Out: Nobody

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

In: Nobody

Out: Nobody

ORLANDO MAGIC

In: Nobody

Out: Nobody

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

In: Ryan Broekhoff (free agent signing)

Out: Zhaire Smith (injured)

PHOENIX SUNS

In: Cameron Payne (free agent signing)

Out: Nobody

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

In: Jaylen Adams (free agent signing)

Out: Trevor Ariza (personal), Caleb Swanigan (personal)

SACRAMENTO KINGS

In: Corey Brewer (free agent signing)

Out: Nobody

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

In: Tyler Zeller (free agent signing)

Out: LaMarcus Aldridge (injured)

TORONTO RAPTORS

In: Nobody

Out: Nobody

UTAH JAZZ

In: Nobody

Out: Bojan Bogdanovic (injured)

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

In: Jerian Grant (free agent signing)

Out: Davis Bertans (personal), Bradley Beal (injured)