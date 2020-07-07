Orlando bubble rosters: Who's new and who's out

Due to COVID-19 and before the planned season restart on July 30, the NBA is giving players the liberty to not join their teams in Orlando no matter their reason with only minor financial ramifications.
The league is also allowing teams to sign replacement players if needed in order to fill their rosters ahead of July 30.
As such, there’s going to be – and already has been – a good amount of roster turnover in the Association before the season resumption.
Below, all of the changes on NBA rosters (via free agency, due to COVID-19 or something else).
BOSTON CELTICS
In: Nobody
Out: Nobody
BROOKLYN NETS
In: Tyler Johnson (free agent signing)
Out: Wilson Chandler (personal), Nic Claxton (injured), DeAndre Jordan (COVID-19 positive), Spencer Dinwiddie (COVID-19 positive)
DALLAS MAVERICKS
In: Trey Burke (free agent signing)
Out: Jalen Brunson (injured), Courtney Lee (injured), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal)
DENVER NUGGETS
In: Tyler Cook
Out: Nobody
HOUSTON ROCKETS
In: Luc Mbah a Moute (free agent signing)
Out: Thabo Sefolosha (personal)
INDIANA PACERS
In: Nobody
Out: Victor Oladipo (personal)
LA CLIPPERS
In: Nobody
Out: Nobody
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
In: JR Smith (free agent signing)
Out: Avery Bradley (personal)
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
In: Nobody
Out: Nobody
MIAMI HEAT
In: Nobody
Out: Nobody
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
In: Nobody
Out: Nobody
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
In: Sindarius Thornwell (free agent signing)
Out: Nobody
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
In: Nobody
Out: Nobody
ORLANDO MAGIC
In: Nobody
Out: Nobody
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
In: Ryan Broekhoff (free agent signing)
Out: Zhaire Smith (injured)
PHOENIX SUNS
In: Cameron Payne (free agent signing)
Out: Nobody
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
In: Jaylen Adams (free agent signing)
Out: Trevor Ariza (personal), Caleb Swanigan (personal)
SACRAMENTO KINGS
In: Corey Brewer (free agent signing)
Out: Nobody
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
In: Tyler Zeller (free agent signing)
Out: LaMarcus Aldridge (injured)
TORONTO RAPTORS
In: Nobody
Out: Nobody
UTAH JAZZ
In: Nobody
Out: Bojan Bogdanovic (injured)
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
In: Jerian Grant (free agent signing)
Out: Davis Bertans (personal), Bradley Beal (injured)