Basketball you can watch today: OJ Mayo returns to action in China

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The Tournament, China and New Zealand.

THE TOURNAMENT

2:00 pm: Big X vs. Red Scare (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent targets Nick Ward and Justin Tilman

4:00 pm: Hope of ‘Paign vs. Carmen’s Crew (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Billy Garrett, Blazers draftee Jon Diebler (Bulls own his NBA rights)

CHINA

3:30 am: Shanxi Loongs vs. Bayi Rockets (Youku)

4:00 am: Guangdong Flying Tigers vs. Qingdao Eagles (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Sun Sonny Weems, former Net Yi Jianlian

7:35 am: Shenzhen Aviators vs. Nanjing Monkey Kings (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Pacer Joseph Young, former Grizzly Hamed Haddadi

8:00 am: Liaoning Flying Leopards vs. Jiangsu Dragons (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly OJ Mayo

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Manawatu Jets vs. Nelson Giants (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team players Tom Vodanovich and Mike Karena

3:30 am: Canterbury Rams vs. Franklin Bulls (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former Washington center Sam Timmins