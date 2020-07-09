Basketball you can watch today: Seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson debuts in The Tournament

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The Tournament, Israel, China and New Zealand.

THE TOURNAMENT

2:00 pm: Herd That vs. TMT (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former 76er Tony Wroten, former Nets Willie Reed and Jacob Wiley, former Rockets Kyle Wiltjer and Nick Johnson, former Nugget Thomas Welsh

4:00 pm: Armored Athlete vs. Overseas Elite (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson, former King Pooh Jeter, former Grizzly DJ Kennedy, former Celtic Jordan Crawford, former Laker Scott Machado, former Celtic Coty Clarke

ISRAEL

12:20 am: Maccabi Rishon vs. Hapoel Holon (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Noam Dovrat

2:10 pm: Hapoel Jerusalem vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Deni Avdija, six-time All-Star Amare Stoudemire, former Hawk Othello Hunter, former Grizzly Jeremy Pargo, former Cavalier John Holland, former Nugget Emmanuel Terry

CHINA

3:30 am: Fujian Sturgeons vs. Tianjin Pioneers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin

4:00 am: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Sichuan Blue Whales (Youku)

7:35 am: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former 76er Arnett Moultrie, former Laker Sun Yue, former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt, head coach Stephon Marbury

8:00 am: Shandong Heroes vs. Zhejiang Guangsha Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Hu Jinqiu

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Taranaki Mountainairs vs. Nelson Giants (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team players Mike Karena and Derone Raukawa, former Oregon State forward Marcel Jones

3:30 am: Auckland Huskies vs. Canterbury Rams (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team player Tohi Smith-Milner