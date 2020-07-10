Basketball you can watch today: Linsanity back in the Chinese League

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The Tournament, Israel and China.

THE TOURNAMENT

2:00 pm: Brotherly Love vs. Golden Eagles (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Lakers Darius Johnson-Odom and Dwight Buycks, former Clipper Jamil Wilson, former Pacer Travis Diener, potential free agent target Khalif Wyatt

4:00 pm: House of ‘Paign vs. Red Scare (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Billy Garrett

ISRAEL

10:00 am: Hapoel Eilat vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Milton Doyle

10:00 am: Ironi Nes Ziona vs. Maccabi Ashdod (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Cameron Oliver, 76ers draftee JP Tokoto

12:00 am: Maccabi Haifa vs. Hapoel Gilboa Galil (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Reggie Upshaw

CHINA

3:30 am: Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs. Shanxi Loongs (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Rocket Zhou Qi

4:00 am: Jiangsu Dragons vs. Bayi Rockets (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Bull Antonio Blakeney

7:35 am: Shanghai Sharks vs. Guangdong Southern Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum, former Sun Sonny Weems

8:00 am: Beijing Ducks vs. Jilin Northeast Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, former Warrior Ekpe Udoh