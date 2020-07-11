Basketball you can watch today: Joe Johnson returns to The Tournament after a great debut

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The Tournament, Israel, China and New Zealand.

THE TOURNAMENT

2:00 pm: Herd That vs. Overseas Elite (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson, former Celtic Jordan Crawford, former Kings Pooh Jeter and Bobby Brown, former Cavalier DJ Kennedy, potential free agent target Jon Elmore

4:00 pm: Sideline Cancer vs. Boeheim’s Army (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Kings Malachi Richardson and Donte Green, former Bull Demetris Nichols, former Celtic Andrew White, former Magic Jamel Artis, former Clipper Diamond Stone

ISRAEL

2:00 pm: Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Ironi Nahariya (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Yam Madar, former Celtic Tony Gaffney

CHINA

3:30 am: Fujian Sturgeons vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin, former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt

4:00 am: Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs. Sichuan Blue Whales (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Hu Jinqiu

7:35 am: Shenzhen Aviators vs. Qingdao Eagles (Youku)

8:00 am: Liaoning Flying Leopards vs. Shandong Heroes (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly OJ Mayo, potential free agent target Guo Ailun

NEW ZEALAND

3:30 am: Otago Nuggets vs. Manawatu Jets (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team players Tom Vodanovich, Jordan Ngatai and Jarrod Kenny

4:00 am: Canterbury Rams vs. Taranaki Mountanairs (Youku)

Players of interest: Former Kentucky center Tay Wynyard and former Oregon State forward Marcel Jones