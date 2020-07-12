Basketball you can watch today: Draft prospect Deni Avdija in action and semifinals in The Tournament

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The Tournament, Israel, China and New Zealand.

THE TOURNAMENT

4:00 pm: Golden Eagles vs. Red Scare (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Laker Darius Johnson-Odom, former Raptor Dwight Buycks, former Clipper Jamil Wilson, former Pacer Travis Diener

6:00 pm: Overseas Elite vs. Sideline Cancer (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson, former Celtic Jordan Crawford, former Kings Pooh Jeter and Bobby Brown, former Cavalier DJ Kennedy, former Magic Jamel Artis, former Clipper Diamond Stone

ISRAEL

12:25 am: Hapoel Jerusalem vs. Hapoel Holon (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Cavalier John Holland, former Grizzly Jeremy Pargo, former Nugget Emmanuel Terry, potential free agent target Tamir Blatt

2:15 pm: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Maccabi Rishon (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospects Deni Avdija and Noam Dovrat, six-time All-Star Amare Stoudemire, former Hawk Othello Hunter, potential free agent targets Yovel Zoosman, Scottie Wilbekin and Alex Hamilton

CHINA

4:00 am: Guangdong Flying Tigers vs. Bayi Rockets (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Sun Sonny Weems

7:35 am: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Shanghai Sharks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum, Former 76er Arnett Moultrie, former Laker Sun Yue, head coach Stephon Marbury

8:00 am: Jilin Northeast Tigers vs. Zhejiang Golden Bulls (Youku)

11:00 pm: Beijing Ducks vs. Shanxi Loongs (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, former Warrior Ekpe Udoh

NEW ZEALAND

3:30 am: Manawatu Jets vs. Auckland Huskies (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team players Tom Vodanovich and Tohi Smith-Milner

4:00 am: Otago Nuggets vs. Nelson Giants (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team players Jerrod Kenny, Jordan Ngatai and Mike Karena