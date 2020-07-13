Basketball you can watch today: Former Pacer Joseph Young back after 51-point game

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Israel and China.

ISRAEL

10:00 am: Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs. Ironi Nes Ziona (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Cameron Oliver, 76ers draftee JP Tokoto

10:00 am: Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. Maccabi Haifa (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Reggie Upshaw

10:00 am: Ironi Nahariya vs. Hapoel Eilat (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Milton Doyle, former Celtic Tony Gaffney

10:00 am: Maccabi Ashdod vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft propect Yam Madar

CHINA

3:30 am: Nanjing Monkey Kings vs. Shandong Heroes (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Pacer Joseph Young

4:00 am: Tianjin Pioneers vs. Liaoning Flying Leopards (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly OJ Mayo, potential free agent target Guo Ailun

7:35 am: Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs. Shenzhen Aviators (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Rocket Zhou Qi

8:00 am: Qingdao Eagles vs. Jiangsu Dragons (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Bull Antonio Blakeney