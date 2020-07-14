Basketball you can watch today: Championship game at The Tournament

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The Tournament, China and New Zealand.

THE TOURNAMENT

10:00 am: Sideline Cancer vs. Golden Eagles (ESPN)

Players of NBA interest: Former Laker Darius Jackson-Odom, former Raptor Dwight Buycks, former Clipper Jamil Wilson, former Pacer Travis Diener, former Magic Jamel Artis, former Clipper Diamond Stone

CHINA

4:00 am: Guangdong Southern Tigers vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Sun Sonny Weems, former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt

7:35 am: Bayi Rockets vs. Zhejiang Guangsha Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Hu Jinqiu

8:00 am: Sichuan Blue Whales vs. Shanghai Sharks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum

11:00 pm: Shanxi Loongs vs. Nanjing Monkey Kings (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Pacer Joseph Young, former Grizzly Hamed Haddadi

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Franklin Bulls vs. Auckland Huskies (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: Former Washington center Sam Timmins, former Sacramento State guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa

3:30 am: Taranaki Mountainairs vs. Otago Nuggets (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: National team players Derone Raukawa, Jordan Ngatai and Jarrod Kenny