Basketball you can watch today: Stephon Marbury's team meets former Rockets center

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in China and New Zealand.

CHINA

3:30 am: Fujian Sturgeons vs. Zhejiang Golden Lions (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin

4:00 am: Qingdao Eagles vs. Tianjin Pioneers (Youku)

7:35 am: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Xinjiang Flying Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Rocket Zhou Qi, former 76er Arnett Moultrie, former Laker Sun Yue, head coach Stephon Marbury

8:00 am: Jilin Northeast Tigers vs. Liaoning Flying Leopards (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly OJ Mayo

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Canterbury Rams vs. Manawatu Jets (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: New Zealand national team player Tom Vodanovich

3:30 am: Nelson Giants vs. Franklin Bulls (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: Former Washington center Sam Timmins, national team player Mike Karena