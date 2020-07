Only two days into his time in the NBA bubble, Mark Medina is realizing just how far the league is willing to go in order to ensure safety for not only the players and coaches, but the media as well.

Email Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the HoopsHype email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning An error has occured Please re-enter your email address. Thanks for signing up! You'll now receive the top HoopsHype stories each day directly in your inbox.