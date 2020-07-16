Basketball you can watch today: Opening day in the Israeli playoffs

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Israel, China and New Zealand.

ISRAEL

12:20 pm: Maccabi Rishon vs. Maccabi Haifa (Fubo Sports Network)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent targets Alex Hamilton and Reggie Upshaw

2:10 pm: Hapoel Jerusalem vs. Ironi Nes Ziona (Fubo Sports Network)

Players of NBA interest: Former Cavalier John Holland, former Nugget Emmanuel Terry, former Grizzly Jeremy Pargo, Pistons draftee Deividas Sirvydis, potential free agent targets Tamir Blatt and Cameron Oliver

CHINA

3:30 am: Guangzhou Loong Lions vs. Jiangsu Dragons (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt, former Bull Antonio Blakeney

7:35 am: Shenzhen Aviators vs. Beijing Ducks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, former Warriors Ekpe Udoh

8:00 am: Zhejiang Guansha Lions vs. Guangdong Southern Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Yi Jianlian, former Sun Sonny Weems, potential free agent target Hu Jinqiu

0:00 am: Shandong Heroes vs. Xinjiang Flying Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Rocket Zhou Qi

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Auckland Huskies vs. Taranaki Mountainairs (ESPN3)

Players of interest: Former Sacramento State guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa, former Oregon State forward Marcel Jones, New Zealand national team player Derone Raukawa

3:30 am: Canterbury Rams vs. Otago Nuggets (ESPN3)

Players of interest: New Zealand national team players Jarrod Kenny and Jordan Ngatai