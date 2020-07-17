Basketball you can watch today: Joseph Young looking for his fourth 50-point game in a row

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in Israel and China.

ISRAEL

8:00 pm: Hapoel Holon vs. Hapoel Gilboa Galil (Winner League TV)

CHINA

3:30 am: Bayi Rockets vs. Shanghai Sharks (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum

4:00 am: Qingdao Eagles vs. Beijing Royal Fighters (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former 76ers Arnett Moultrie, former Laker Sun Yue, head coach Stephon Marbury

7:35 am: Nanjing Monkey Kings vs. Jilin Northeast Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Pacer Joseph Young

8:00 am: Liaoning Flying Leopards vs. Fujian Sturgeons (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly OJ Mayo, former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin