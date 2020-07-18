Basketball you can watch today: Clash of draft prospects in the Israeli playoffs

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.
These are today’s contests in Israel, China and New Zealand.
ISRAEL
8:00 pm: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv (Fubo Sports Network)
Players of NBA interest: Draft prospects Deni Avdija and Yam Madar, six-time All-Star Amare Stoudemire, former Hawk Othello Hunter, potential free agent targets Scottie Wilbekin and Yovel Zoosman
CHINA
4:00 am: Jiangsu Dragons vs. Sichuan Blue Whales (Youku)
Players of NBA interest: Former Bull Antonio Blakeney
7:35 am: Guangzhou Loong Lions vs. Beijing Ducks (Youku)
Players of NBA interest: Former Timberwolf Marcus Georges-Hunt, former Knick Jeremy Lin, former Warrior Ekpe Udoh
8:00 am: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Shanxi Loongs (Youku)
NEW ZEALAND
1:30 am: Nelson Giants vs. Canterbury Rams (ESPN3)
Players of NBA interest: New Zealand national team player Reuben Te Rangi
3:30 am: Otago Nuggets vs. Franklin Bulls (ESPN3)
Players of NBA interest: Fomer Washington center Sam Timmins, New Zealand national team players Jarrod Kenny and Jordan Ngatai