Basketball you can watch today: Joe Johnson and other former NBA players suit up in Vegas

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The 5 Tournament, Israel, China and New Zealand.

THE 5 TOURNAMENT

2:00 pm: TX vs. Miami (PPV)

Players of NBA interest: Seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson, former NBA players Mario Chalmers, Carlos Arroyo, Craig Smith, Josh Powell, James White, Alex Scales, Robert Hite, Corsley Edwards

3:10 pm: Sacramento vs. Toronto (PPV)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Mike Bibby, Dahntay Jones, Brandon Rush, Jamario Moon, Will Solomon, Patrick O’Bryant, Donte Greene, Julian Wright, Mike Taylor, Jermaine Taylor

4:20 pm: NY vs. Chicago (PPV)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Nate Robinson, Will Bynum, Solomon Jones, Chris Johnson, Mardy Collins, DerMarr Johnson, Qyntel Woods, Darnell Jackson, Derrick Byars, Chris Johnson

ISRAEL

12:20 pm: Maccabi Haifa vs. Maccabi Rishon (Winner League TV)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Noam Dovrat, potential free agent targets Alex Hamilton and Reggie Upshaw

2:15 pm: Ironi Nes Ziona vs. Hapoel Jerusalem (Fubo Sports Network)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly Jeremy Pargo, former Cavalier John Holland, former Nugget Emmanuel Terry, 76er draftee JP Tokoto, potential free agent target Cameron Oliver

CHINA

3:30 am: Shanghai Sharks vs. Jilin Northeast Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum

4:00 am: Tianjin Pioneers vs. Bayi Rockets (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Head coach Wang Zhizhi

7:35 am: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Liaoning Flying Leopards (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Grizzly OJ Mayo, former 76er Arnett Moultrie, former Laker Sun Yue, head coach Stephon Marbury

8:00 am: Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs. Shenzhen Aviators (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Hu Jinqiu

11:00 pm: Beijing Ducks vs. Sichuan Blue Whales (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Knick Jeremy Lin, former Warrior Ekpe Udoh

NEW ZEALAND

1:30 am: Nelson Giants vs. Auckland Huskies (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: Draft prospect Taine Murray, former Sacramento State guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa

3:30 am: Manawatu Jets vs. Taranaki Mountainairs (ESPN3)

Players of NBA interest: New Zealand national team player Derone Raukawa and Tom Vodanovich, former Kentucky center Tai Wynyard