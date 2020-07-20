Basketball you can watch today: Antonio Blakeney on a roll in the Chinese league

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.

These are today’s contests in The 5 Tournament, Israel, China and New Zealand.

THE 5 TOURNAMENT

7:00 pm: Sacramento vs. Chicago (PPV)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Nate Robinson, Mike Bibby, Amir Johnson, Dahntay Jones, Chris Johnson, Donte Greene, Jermaine Taylor, Derrick Byars, Eddie Basden, Mike Hall

8:10 pm: Toronto vs. TX (PPV)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Jamario Moon, Julian Wright, Alan Anderson, James White, Patrick O’Bryant, Mike Taylor, Alex Scales

9:20 pm: Miami vs. NY (PPV)

Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Mario Chalmers, Carlos Arroyo, Craig Smith, Solomon Jones, Mardy Collins, Darnell Jackson, DerMarr Johnson, Qyntel Woods, Rob Hite, Corsley Edwards

ISRAEL

2:00 pm: Hapoel Gilboa Galil vs. Hapoel Holon (Winner League TV)

CHINA

3:30 am: Shanxi Loongs vs. Qingdao Eagles (Youku)

4:00 am: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Guangdong Southern Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Net Yi Jianlian, former Sun Sonny Weems

7:35 am: Fujian Sturgeons vs. Xinjiang Flying Tigers (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Nugget Ty Lawson, Grizzlies draftee Wang Zhelin, draft prospect Ziming Fan

8:00 am: Jiangsu Dragons vs. Shandong Heroes (Youku)

Players of NBA interest: Former Bull Antonio Blakeney