Basketball you can watch today: Deni Avdija faces Yam Madar again in Israel

There’s nothing like NBA basketball, but if you want to get your hoops fix somehow, there are some pro competitions underway around the world with a bunch of players you will recognize.
These are today’s contests in The 5 Tournament, Israel, China and New Zealand.
THE 5 TOURNAMENT
7:00 pm: Sacramento vs. Chicago (PPV)
Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Nate Robinson, Mike Bibby, Amir Johnson, Dahntay Jones, Chris Johnson, Donte Greene, Jermaine Taylor, Derrick Byars, Eddie Basden, Mike Hall
8:10 pm: Toronto vs. TX (PPV)
Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Jamario Moon, Julian Wright, Alan Anderson, James White, Patrick O’Bryant, Mike Taylor, Alex Scales
9:20 pm: Miami vs. NY (PPV)
Players of NBA interest: Former NBA players Mario Chalmers, Carlos Arroyo, Craig Smith, Solomon Jones, Mardy Collins, Darnell Jackson, DerMarr Johnson, Qyntel Woods, Rob Hite, Corsley Edwards
ISRAEL
2:00 pm: Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Fubo Sports Network)
Players of NBA interest: Draft prospects Deni Avdija and Yam Madar, six-time All-Star Amare Stoudemire, former Grizzly Tyler Dorsey, former Hawk Othello Hunter, potential free agent target Yovel Zoosman
CHINA
3:30 am: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Nanjing Monkey Kings (Youku)
Players of NBA interest: Former Pacer Joseph Young, former Grizzly Hamed Haddadi, former 76er Arnett Moultrie, former Laker Sun Yue, head coach Stephon Marbury
4:00 am: Tianjin Pioneers vs. Zhejiang Guangsha Lions (Youku)
Players of NBA interest: Potential free agent target Hu Jinqiu
7:35 am: Shenzhen Aviators vs. Shanghai Sharks (Youku)
Players of NBA interest: Former King Ray McCallum
8:00 am: Jilin Northeast Tigers vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions (Youku)
11:00 pm: Sichuan Blue Whales vs. Bayi Rockets (Youku)
Players of NBA interest: Head coach Wang Zhizhi
NEW ZEALAND
1:30 am: Manawatu Jets vs. Franklin Bulls (Youku)
Players of interest: Former Washington forward Sam Timmins, New Zealand national team player Tom Vodanovich
3:30 am: Auckland Huskies vs. Otago Nuggets (Youku)
Players of interest: Former Sacramento State guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa, New Zealand national team players Jordan Ngatai and Jarrod Kenny
