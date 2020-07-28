Are these players over, under or exactly 30 years old?

Some of the players in the NBA have been around so long that you end up thinking they are older than they actually are – a byproduct of guys entering the league much earlier than in the past. Some others fool you with their young looks even though they may already be on the wrong side of 30.

To test your ‘age of NBA players’ knowledge, we’ve put together this BuzzFeed-type quiz. We’re pretty sure you’re not getting more than half of the answers right.