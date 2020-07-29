Coronavirus: Confirmed cases on each NBA team

Although to this point the NBA has done a great job of creating a true bubble atmosphere in Orlando and keeping players safe from coronavirus, various players have still been infected with COVID-19 prior to their arrival in Florida.

So far, half of the league’s teams have had confirmed cases, though there have been more players infected than have been reported.

Below, you can find the confirmed coronavirus cases on each NBA team that we do know about.

BOSTON

Marcus Smart

BROOKLYN

Justin Anderson, Michael Beasley, Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince

DENVER

Nikola Jokic

DETROIT

Christian Wood

HOUSTON

Luc Mbah a Moute, Thabo Sefolosha and Russell Westbrook

INDIANA

Malcolm Brogdon

LA CLIPPERS

Landry Shamet and Ivica Zubac

LA LAKERS

Two anonymous players

MIAMI

Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kendrick Nunn

MILWAUKEE

Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton

ORLANDO

James Ennis

PHOENIX

Aron Baynes and Ricky Rubio

SACRAMENTO

Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Alex Len and Jabari Parker

UTAH

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

WASHINGTON

Gary Payton II and Thomas Bryant