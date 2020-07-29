Coronavirus: Confirmed cases on each NBA team

Although to this point the NBA has done a great job of creating a true bubble atmosphere in Orlando and keeping players safe from coronavirus, various players have still been infected with COVID-19 prior to their arrival in Florida.
So far, half of the league’s teams have had confirmed cases, though there have been more players infected than have been reported.
Below, you can find the confirmed coronavirus cases on each NBA team that we do know about.
BOSTON
Marcus Smart
BROOKLYN
Justin Anderson, Michael Beasley, Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince
DENVER
Nikola Jokic
DETROIT
Christian Wood
HOUSTON
Luc Mbah a Moute, Thabo Sefolosha and Russell Westbrook
INDIANA
Malcolm Brogdon
LA CLIPPERS
Landry Shamet and Ivica Zubac
LA LAKERS
Two anonymous players
MIAMI
Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kendrick Nunn
MILWAUKEE
Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton
ORLANDO
James Ennis
PHOENIX
Aron Baynes and Ricky Rubio
SACRAMENTO
Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Alex Len and Jabari Parker
UTAH
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
WASHINGTON
Gary Payton II and Thomas Bryant
