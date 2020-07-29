USA Today Sports

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases on each NBA team

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases on each NBA team

Research

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases on each NBA team

July 29, 2020- by

By |

Although to this point the NBA has done a great job of creating a true bubble atmosphere in Orlando and keeping players safe from coronavirus, various players have still been infected with COVID-19 prior to their arrival in Florida.

So far, half of the league’s teams have had confirmed cases, though there have been more players infected than have been reported.

Below, you can find the confirmed coronavirus cases on each NBA team that we do know about.

BOSTON
Marcus Smart

BROOKLYN
Justin Anderson, Michael Beasley, Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince

DENVER
Nikola Jokic

DETROIT
Christian Wood

HOUSTON
Luc Mbah a Moute, Thabo Sefolosha and Russell Westbrook

INDIANA
Malcolm Brogdon

LA CLIPPERS
Landry Shamet and Ivica Zubac

LA LAKERS
Two anonymous players

MIAMI
Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kendrick Nunn

MILWAUKEE
Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton

ORLANDO
James Ennis

PHOENIX
Aron Baynes and Ricky Rubio

SACRAMENTO
Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Alex Len and Jabari Parker

UTAH
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

WASHINGTON
Gary Payton II and Thomas Bryant

, Basketball, NBA, Research

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home