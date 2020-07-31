NBA Best Bet of the Day: Phoenix Suns burn Washington Wizards in first half

Day two of the NBA’s restart in the Orlando bubble is a six-game slate featuring the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Boston Celtics and, Southwest Division rivals, the Houston Rockets playing the Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix Over 56.5 first-half points (-115)

Washington is the worst defensive team in the NBA. They rank last in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent’s effective field goal percentage. They are only second-to-last in opponent’s points per game because they are usually getting routed in the first half and the opponent takes their foot off the gas. Case in point, the Wizards give up the most first-half points in the NBA (by a 2.1-point gap) and are 27th in first-half point margin.

Plus a good defense is predicated by communication, which the Wizards could be lacking with all the injuries to their roster. As in their defensive woes could be amplified in this restart.

Aside from Washington’s porous defense (which we can pile more alarming stats onto), Phoenix should be able to get to the free-throw line against the Wizards where they excel. The Suns have the highest free throw percentage in the NBA and attempt the ninth most free throws per game. Washington also sends their opponent to the free-throw line the second-most in the NBA.

The teams’ head-to-head trends line up nicely for our first-half Over bet as well. Five of the last six Suns-Wizards games have gone Over the projected total, and Phoenix has scored 69 points and 59 points in back-to-back first halves against Washington. The Wizards have the sixth-most Overs in the NBA and the Suns-Wizards combined Over/Under record on the season.

Finally, judging by the game flow of last night’s contests, which both had higher scoring first halves, and mixing in the stat of Washington allowing an NBA-high 63.1 points per first half, expect Phoenix to smoke the Wizards early on.

