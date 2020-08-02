NBA Best Bet of the Day: Jaren Jackson Jr. lights up the Spurs

NBA junkies have a six-game slate on Day 3 of the restart in the Orlando bubble. The card is headlined by the Portland Trail Blazers trying to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Boston Celtics, the Greek Freak going head-to-head with The Beard, and much more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Over 17.5 points (-112)

The Memphis Grizzlies are trying to hold onto the 8-seed in the West and one of the teams they are trying to fend off is their Sunday opponent, the San Antonio Spurs.

Good for the Grizzlies, one of their premier young players—PF Jaren Jackson Jr.—has lit up the Spurs in his seven career starts against them. He averages 16.4 points per game and a square would see that and pass on Jackson Jr.’s win total against San Antonio. But we aren’t square.

Jackson Jr.’s average versus the Spurs is only 16.4 PPG because he didn’t get nearly as many looks in his rookie season. In his seven games against the Spurs, Jackson Jr. is shooting .586% from the field, .618% from three-point land, and has a .726 True Shooting %.

He’s had 22 or more points and has hit at least four three-pointers, in his three games versus the Spurs this year. Additionally, the Spurs allow the fifth-most three-pointers made per game to power forwards.

Plus this isn’t your grandpa’s San Antonio Spurs. You know the ones with Hall of Fame, defensive anchor, Tim Duncan.

The 2019-20 Spurs have the highest percentage of Overs, rank 24th in opponent’s points per game and effective field goal %, 26th in opponent’s three-point %, and 25th in defensive efficiency.

Additionally, San Antonio is missing two frontcourt players—C LaMarcus Aldridge and PF Trey Lyles—so it’ll be easier for Jackson Jr. to feast on backups.

