NBA Best Bet of the Day: Lakers pounce on Jazz early

The second week of NBA restart’s action tips-off with a six-game card Monday. The slate is headlined by a Toronto Raptors versus Miami Heat matinee and a head-to-head between rookie superstars F Zion Williamson and PG Ja Morant when New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies meet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have NBA odds and NBA props for all games so we’re bringing you the best bet for every day of the NBA action.

Lakers -2.5 (-134) first-half spread vs. Utah

Utah Jazz has struggled out the gate in both of their restart games. They ended up pulling out a 106-104 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on the restart’s opening night but were down 12 points heading into halftime. Their next game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was a blasting where the Jazz were down 24 points after the first half.

The most concerning thing about Utah currently is how they’ll make up for the loss of their second-leading scorer, SF Bojan Bogdanović. He has been great for the Jazz this season averaging 20.2 points per game on .414% from three and a .603 True Shooting %.

Place your legal NBA sports bets in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM! Register and bet now.

Los Angeles Lakers has won and covered both of their games versus the Jazz this season.

In the first matchup, the Lakers stifled Utah, holding them to just 37 first-half points and had a six-point cushion heading into half time. The second game was an all-out beating administered by the Lakers, that had the Jazz down 18 points after the first half, and ended 121-96.

Furthermore, the Lakers are a much better first-half team than the Jazz. Los Angeles’ average first-half margin is 4.6-points while Utah has a 1.3-point first-half margin.

Another thing I look forward to seeing are bounce-back games for LeBron James and Anthony Davis rolling in this game. Both of them had below-average outings in their 15-point loss to the Toronto Raptors Saturday. Since the Lakers have pretty much locked up the 1-seed in the West, their goal should be to get LeBron and AD to find a rhythm early but sit late.

Expect the Lakers to pounce on the Jazz early and COVER -2.5 (-134) in the first half.

Get some action on this game or others by placing a legal NBA bet in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM Sportsbook.

For more NBA sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire. Follow @Geoffery_Clark on Twitter, and follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.