NBA Best Bet of the Day: Boston's Jaylen Brown will torch the Heat

Tuesday figures to be another great day of action in the NBA’s restart that is headlined by conference rivalry games. The surging Portland Trail Blazers meet the Houston Rockets in a matchup of dynamic backcourts and two Eastern Conference powerhouse jostling for playoff positioning in the Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have NBA odds and NBA props for all games so we’re bringing you the best bet for every day of the NBA action.

Jaylen Brown to score 20+ points (+105)

Both the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat split each of their first two games in the NBA restart coming into Tuesday’s contest.

SG Jaylen Brown has scored 20-plus points in both games. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Brown finished with 30 points on 10 of 18 from the field and six of eight from three-point land.

Boston has beaten Miami both times they’ve met this season and Brown has been the best player on the court in each game. In the first game against the Heat, he finished with 31 points on 10 of 20 field goal shooting, including five of nine from deep, and in the second game, Brown had 25 points where he was 10-16 shooting and four of eight from three.

Place your legal NBA sports bets in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM! Register and bet now.

The explanation behind Brown’s outstanding performances against the Heat might be as simple as a pick your poison situation for Miami. Elite defensive wing – SF Jimmy Butler – can only guard one of them and he’s typically assigned to SF Jayson Tatum because Butler is 6-foot-7 and Tatum is a 6-foot-8 versatile scorer that requires the attention of All-NBA caliber defender.

Miami did add three-and-D specialists SF Jae Crowder and SF Andre Iguodala to help out with this and future matchups, but they could be preoccupied with Tatum or SF Gordon Hayward, who’s looked good since the NBA restart.

Either way with all the talent on the Celtics roster and Brown’s recent success in the bubble and against the Heat, we can BET ON BROWN SCORING AT LEAST 20 POINTS (+105). New to sports betting? Every $10 wagered on Brown scoring at least 20 points returns a profit of $10.50. Bet now!

Get some action on this game or others by placing a legal NBA bet in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM Sportsbook.

For more NBA sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire. Follow @Geoffery_Clark on Twitter, and follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.