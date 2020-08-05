NBA Best Bet of the Day: Toronto Raptors trounce Orlando Magic

It’s Wednesday and like most regular 9-5s around the country, there are mid-week questions about each NBA teams’ motivation. The Wednesday slate has only one game on its card that’s projected to be within a single possession (Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs). With all the uncertainty with playing time and effort, we’ll have to be more dialed-in to find winning bets in the remaining seed schedule games.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have NBA odds and NBA props for all games so we’re bringing you the best bet for every day of the NBA action.

Toronto Raptors -7 (-110) vs. Orlando Magic

The Toronto Raptors (48-18) face the Orlando Magic (32-36) at 9:00 p.m. ET in the Orlando, Fla. bubble. Stakes are high for both: The Raptors (-110) can all but clinch the 2-seed if they win tonight and the Magic +6.5 (-110) are racing the Brooklyn Nets for the 7-seed.

Orlando comes into Wednesday’s meeting after getting blown out by the Indiana Pacers Tuesday, 120-109, and Toronto has a six-game winning streak that started before the shutdown.

By the way, what a title defense by the Raptors, right? They are zeroing in on the 2-seed and the Atlantic Division title despite losing NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

Place your legal NBA sports bets in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM! Register and bet now.

They are the personification of no one believes in us. Head coach Nick Nurse will at least be on the ballot for NBA Coach of the Year and the reigning Most Improved Player, F Pascal Siakam, has taken yet another step forward. They are deep at every position and have the versatility to match up with any team’s best lineup.

Toronto has seven consecutive victories on Orlando (covering six of those games), including a 4-1 playoff series victory in the first round of last year’s playoffs en route to Raptors’ first title. The Magic’s last win against Toronto was Game 1 of that series.

The head-to-head matchup that I’m factoring heavily into this handicap is at the center position. Magic C Nikola Vučević is their leading scorer and rebounder and has been generally neutralized in his games against Raptors center, former Defensive Player of the Year, C Marc Gasol.

They’ve played 14 times and Gasol’s teams’ record is 11-3. In those meetings, Vučević is averaging just 11.4 points per game on .410% field goal shooting. On top of poor shooting, Vučević cannot draw fouls on Gasol – going to the free throw line an average of 1.4 times per game.

BANK ON THE RAPTORS -7 (-110) against the Magic. New to sports betting? Every $110 wagered on Raptors returns a profit of $100 if they win by eight or more points. Bet now!

Get some action on this game or others by placing a legal NBA bet in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM Sportsbook.

For more NBA sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire. Follow @Geoffery_Clark on Twitter, and follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.