NBA Best Bet of the Day: Miami Heat cover against Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday’s NBA lineup is stacked with interesting games. On the docket, we have the Houston Rockets playing the Los Angeles Lakers and a rematch of the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals series when the Portland Trail Blazers face the Denver Nuggets. But we’ll turn our attention to Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks betting odds and try to win some money there.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have NBA odds and NBA props for all games so we’re bringing you the best bet for every day of the NBA action.

Heat +8.5 (-110) vs. Bucks

Maybe I am taking crazy pills, but this line is absurd. The Heat have proven they can beat the Bucks this season (they are 2-0 in the season series) and oddly enough it’s Milwaukee who needs to prove they can beat Miami.

And you might say, “well SF Jimmy Butler isn’t playing in this game” and that looks accurate at the moment, but one of the Heat’s wins over the Bucks came without Butler.

For as much hype as the Bucks’ offense gets, Miami’s is just as potent. The Heat rank third in offensive efficiency, the Bucks are fifth. Miami is aggressive in getting to the line and shooting from deep.

They have the highest three-point percentage and Miami has the highest free throw attempt rate in the NBA. While the Bucks are No. 1 in defensive efficiency, they also give up the most three-point attempts per game. Which is trouble when going against the best three-point shooting team in the league.

Place your legal NBA sports bets in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM! Register and bet now.

Another major factor is the questionable motivation of the Bucks. Milwaukee was the best regular-season record in the NBA, but have lost two of their three restart games. The Bucks were upset in historic fashion in their last game, 119-116, by an 18.5-point underdog Brooklyn Nets.

In the game against the Nets, neither F Giannis Antetokounmpo nor SG Khris Middleton played in the second half and the Bucks were only down eight at halftime. The game was within reach and they decided to sit the All-Stars.

Were they resting up for this game against the Heat? I don’t see that being the case. The Bucks locked up the 1-seed and, other than conditioning, they have nothing else to play for until the postseason.

I like Miami to win outright but my BEST BET IS HEAT +8.5 (-110). New to sports betting? Every $110 wagered on the Heat +8.5 (-110) returns a profit of $100 if they win or lose by eight or fewer points. Bet now!

Get some action on this game or others by placing a legal NBA bet in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM Sportsbook.

For more NBA sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire. Follow @Geoffery_Clark on Twitter, and follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.