NBA Best Bet of the Day: Phoenix Suns will beat Miami Heat

Binging this awesome Saturday schedule of NBA games is as good of a reason as any to practice some quarantining. Featured on the card is Portland’s pursuit of the 8-seed in the West with the Trail Blazers playing the Los Angeles Clippers plus a clash between superstars Luka Doncicand Giannis Antetokounmpowhen the Milwaukee Bucks meet the Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix Suns (-125) vs. Miami Heat

Miami could be without their first-, second- and fourth-leading scorers in SF Jimmy Butler, PG Goran Dragic and PG Kendrick Nunn. Seeing the “PG” next to those two players should raise questions about who’s going to get the Heat into their offense.

The Heat’s role players stepped up early in their last game against the Bucks, building a 23-point lead at one point, but then petered out in the second half and ended up losing by double-digits.

Miami did beat up on Phoenix, 126-108, in their meeting earlier this season but Butler, Dragic and Nunn combined for 70 points in the win. Without these players, who’s going to initiate the offense for Miami and who can they rely on to get two points?

Phoenix has looked great in the restart going 4-0 straight up and against the spread, including beating three straight winning teams. Their guard play has been a major contributor to their recent success.

SG Devin Booker is averaging 28 points on 48% field goal shooting and 41% from three, and PG Ricky Rubio is adding a solid 16.5 points and six assists in their last four games.

Also, the Suns have a lot more to play for than the Heat. Phoenix’s four-game winning streak has propelled them to a legitimate shot at earning a playoff berth. It’s a logjam between the 8- and 12-seeds, but the Suns are 2.5 games out with four games left to play. Miami will most likely be either a 4-, 5- or 6-seed, none of which makes all that much of a difference with no home-court advantage.

BET the SUNS (-125) to beat Miami straight up.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.