NBA Best Bet of the Day: Phoenix Suns stay hot against Philadelphia 76ers

NBA’s Tuesday slate is light on games of playoff importance and championship contenders. It’s hard to tell who’s playing on teams eliminated from contention and teams trying to get healthy ahead of a title run. But for a gambler, any day of NBA action is as good as any.

Phoenix Suns -8 (-110) vs. the Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix has incredible momentum entering Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia, winning all six of their bubble games and playing its way into contention for the 8-seed in the West. They are a game back of the Memphis Grizzlies with two remaining.

SG Devin Booker is on the shortlist of “Bubble MVPs”, averaging 30.3 points and six assists per game on .504% field goal shooting and .940% free throw shooting. Booker is a legit answer to every team’s question of, “Do we have someone who can get us a bucket when we need it?”

Not only are the Suns undefeated straight up but against the spread as well. On Monday, Phoenix was an 8-point favorite against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who was without a couple of starters, and they pasted them, 128-101.

The “no one believes in us” rallying cry was a lot more actionable in the Philadelphia 76ers’ last game, a 124-121 loss, against the Portland Trail Blazers. SG Josh Richardson stepped up in a colossal way, putting up 34 points on 13 of 20 shooting, and six of 10 from three. Richardson is due for some shooter regression his matchup against Booker.

More importantly, C Joel Embiid injured his ankle in the first quarter and he’s expected to miss this game against the Suns. Also, SF Tobais Harris and C Al Horford are both listed as questionable. Harris missing the game would have Philadelphia without its first-, second- and third-leading scorers.

No doubt, the Suns -8 (-110) is a big number however BetMGM is trying to use “sticker shock” to scare us away from a Phoenix bet. They have something to play for and Philadelphia is just biding time till the postseason.

