NBA Best Bet of the Day: San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz pile on points

It’s the penultimate day in the NBA seed schedule and there is a seven-game slate featuring two games of consequence when the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns. Portland and Phoenix are hoping to clinch berths into the play-in series for the 8-seed in the Western Conference.

Over 232.5 (-110) in San Antonio Spurs vs. the Utah Jazz

San Antonio has a lot to play for and Utah doesn’t. The Spurs have their 22-year playoff streak on the line as the try to win their way into the play-in series for an 8-seed in the West, but they need a lot of help.

The Jazz will not have their full complement of players in their game against San Antonio and the effects will be felt on the defensive end. Utah will be without reigning Defensive Player of the Year C Rudy Gobert and above-average defensive guard in PG Mike Conley.

OVER 232.5 (-110) is the “ Theis the “ best bet of the day ” because of several factors. First, their recent history shows Spurs-Jazz games going Over their projected total: Over is 11-3 in the last 14 meetings.

Second, the Over has cashed in four of seven Spurs games in the bubble but San Antonio did its part in two of the three Unders by scoring 122 and 123 points in those games.

Third, these teams don’t play the tenacious defense we’ve been accustomed to them playing. Utah is out of the top-10 (ranked 14th) in defensive efficiency for the first time in seasons and San Antonio has the 25th most efficient defense.

Furthermore, this is evident in their team Over/Under records this season. Sports bettors think they are betting defensive teams but their combined O/U record this season is 80-60-1. San Antonio has the second-highest percentage of Overs in the NBA this year.

Last thing, the referee crew assigned to this game has a propensity to officiate high-scoring games as their O/U record is 94-62.

New to sports betting? A $110 wager on Over 232.5 points (-110) returns a $100 profit if the Jazz and Spurs combine to score 233 or more total points.

