NBA Best Bet of the Day: Paul George pummels the Dallas Mavericks

Four first-round series Game 2s tip-off on Wednesday in the NBA. We’ll see the Denver Nuggets match up with the Utah Jazz, fresh off spoiling a 57-point performance, after beating them 135-125 in overtime and if the Toronto Raptors can stay hot from deep following their Game 1, 134-110, victory.

We are going to zero in on the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers for the best bet of the day.

Paul George Over 26.5 points (-100) vs. the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas came to play in Game 1 against the Clippers. Not only did they take a punch on the chin to start the game, but they returned with a haymaker to eventually take the lead.

There’s a good chance the Mavericks pull off an upset if PF Kristaps Porzingis doesn’t get ejected in the first half. Also, the Clippers bench was pretty ineffective on Monday when both PG Reggie Jackson and SG Landry Shamet scored 0 points and PF Montrezl Harrell only scored six points in 15 minutes in his first game back in the bubble.

My point is the superstars of the Clippers — SF Kawhi Leonard and SG Paul George — need to step up if their team is going on a title run. And in this series, against a Dallas team that was the most efficient offense in the league, their scoring output is especially vital.

George, in particular, needs to step up in this series. He’s got the easiest positional matchup of either teams’ starters. PG has cooked his Mavericks matchup, SG Tim Hardaway Jr., over the years.

His team has beaten Hardaway Jr.’s team in seven straight contests and George has scored 26-plus points in six of those seven games. PG put up 27 points on .455% field goal shooting and 4-11 on 3-pointers but only had three free throws.

If George can knock down one more three and/or get to the foul line more, he should clear 30 easily. Plus I’m not going to lie, I am enticed by no vig on George’s points prop. Let’s take advantage of that and BET PAUL GEORGE OVER 26.5 POINTS (-100/EVEN).

New to sports betting? A $100 bet on Paul George (26.5 points, -100) returns a $100 profit if George scores 27 or more points against the Mavericks.

