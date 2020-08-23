NBA players remember Kobe Bryant on what would be his 42nd birthday

Kobe Bean Bryant would have been 42 today. We all know that the NBA world changed back in January when the legendary Laker, his daughter Gianna and seven other people passed away after their helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California.

Many former and current NBA players remembered him on social media:

With tears in my eyes today… I just wish so badly that you were here celebrating your bday with your girls and family. I miss you and Gigi so much brother. I will always be thankful for how much you have impacted my life in so many different ways. #Hermano #Familia #42 🎂 pic.twitter.com/hHYYfUwmcj — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 23, 2020

It’s 8:24 on his #Birthday. Its the first time I will not be able 2 say #HappyBirthday I will never get use tothat. We think about you often To Vanessa & the girls we r always here for you I know U will be strong because he is part of you. To Joe & Pam I understand. We ❤️U #Kobe pic.twitter.com/Uy0tdZlpd8 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 23, 2020

Was never not around Kobe and wasn't in awe!! He made everyone want to be better. Happy birthday giant!!! 😪🙌🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yBxf7tVNQO — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 23, 2020

Tracy McGrady

24 main message to me was to attack life and the game with tenacity. If you do that you’ll have no regrets. Have fun. Be you. Never change….My brother. Hope you well https://t.co/xJ1qDmGRRt — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 23, 2020

Happy birthday Kobe your presence is missed on earth! pic.twitter.com/tbeK9B90fm — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) August 23, 2020

Happy birthday to one of the Greats of the game. Life is precious tweeps, RIP @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/X5A1AN2ihA — Bruce Bowen (@Bowen12) August 23, 2020

My guy Kobe Bryant ,Happy Birthday ! pic.twitter.com/pQMPEBihkw — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) August 23, 2020

Happy Birthday We miss You Kobe!! You set the bar, inspired & influenced so many! You personified true greatness and leave a legacy any hooper would dream of! On what would have been your 42nd Birthday we honor you!! #RIP #Mamba #KobeForever

✊🏾😎✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/tH0ncCtZjk — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) August 23, 2020

LeBron James

Happy Birthday #8 & #24 ❤️ miss you! — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) August 23, 2020

Happy birthday @kobebryant We miss you my brother!!! 👑🙏🏾🙌🏾🖤🕊 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 23, 2020

RIP Kobe ❤️your impact on this world will forever remain. — Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) August 23, 2020

We miss you 24🐐 — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) August 23, 2020

Only time I’ll willingly take #22 off my jersey… Happy Birthday Kobe #24Ever 🐍 pic.twitter.com/0UlCVvxojd — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 23, 2020

Happy Heavenly Birthday to Kobe Bryant one of the Greatest of All Time! It's hard to believe you would've turned 42 today. You were one of the best to ever do it and you're truly missed by us all. Rest in Peace KB 8/24 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/qLgqbf7Ve6 — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) August 23, 2020

Gone but never forgotten, happy heavenly birthday #Kobe pic.twitter.com/5tk0f2SY2f — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) August 23, 2020