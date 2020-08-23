NBA players remember Kobe Bryant on what would be his 42nd birthday

USA Today Sports

Kobe Bean Bryant would have been 42 today. We all know that the NBA world changed back in January when the legendary Laker, his daughter Gianna and seven other people passed away after their helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California.

Many former and current NBA players remembered him on social media:

HBD Mamba 🖤🐍 #mambaweek #rip

Tracy McGrady

LeBron James

Kobe would have been 42 today The first basketball game i ever saw live when i came to the United States in 2004. I was 15. i went with My uncle. Kings Vs. Lakers I knew nothing about the game of basketball i just remember kids back home in Nigeria would throw pieces of paper in the trash yelling “Kobe!” I was there watching that Kobe Bryant . LIVE! He was amazing. He hit a game winner. Classic That was my introduction to basketball. I’ll never forget that His legacy lives on in my story forever This is a reminder that greatness is not just in what you do. It’s also in who you inspire along the way. Laugh, love and Give your all in everything you do today. Never know who you’re inspiring ❤️ #ripkobe #gonebutnotforgotten #maythesoulsofallthedepartedrestinpeace

