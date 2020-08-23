NBA players react on Twitter to Luka Doncic's buzzer-beater win vs. Clippers

Luka Doncic was the main reason why the Dallas Mavericks overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 133-135 in overtime to even the series at two games apiece.

NBA Twitter exploded after the Slovenian sensation nailed the game-winning three-point basket. Doncic recorded a historic triple-double with 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists:

FROM ELIAS: Luka Doncic is the 3rd player in NBA postseason history with a 40-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist game, joining Charles Barkley (1993) and Oscar Robertson (1963) pic.twitter.com/iRS3knoLo1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 23, 2020

After the shot, many NBA players took their excitement to Twitter to share their thoughts on the epic game-winner:

BANG BANG!! In my *Mike Breen voice — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020

Omg LUKA — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 23, 2020

W O W‼️‼️‼️‼️ Luka we are not worthy!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2020

Big dawg — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 23, 2020

Young fella special.. — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) August 23, 2020

Sheesh. Step back to freedom — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 23, 2020

Gonna state the obvious here but damn…LUKA IS A BONAFIDE SUPERSTAR!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 23, 2020

Luka the Don — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) August 23, 2020

🇦🇷Increíble! Este chico es increíble! 43/17/13 en playoffs con 21 años. Métele también el triple ganador. 🤦🏻‍♂️ #LukaFan ✋

🇺🇲 This kid is unbelievable! 43/17/13 in playoffs against a great team and @ 21 years old. Throw in a buzzer beater, too! Nuts! #LukaFan ✋ — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 23, 2020

@luka7doncic with the dagger!!!! 💥 game over 👀👀👀 — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) August 23, 2020

Damn Luka u a bad mf! — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) August 23, 2020

YESSSSSSIRRRRRR I SEE YOU!! @luka7doncic 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) August 23, 2020

Luka is diffffferent — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) August 23, 2020

Luka OMG sheesh 😳 — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) August 23, 2020

How old is he again — Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) August 23, 2020

This is crazy!! Luka just put up a 2K #MyCareer Season game on Pro level against the Clips!! 43pts 17rebs & 13assts. Bananas! Oh by the way he was on a bad wheel. Tuh! #LukaSkywalker — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) August 23, 2020

Nah that’s wild — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) August 23, 2020

Luka is different 😳 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 23, 2020

Luka a bad boy — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) August 23, 2020

Luka Magic 🤯🤯🤯 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) August 23, 2020

LUKA DONCIC!!!! — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) August 23, 2020