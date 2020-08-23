USA Today Sports

NBA players react on Twitter to Luka Doncic's buzzer-beater win vs. Clippers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBA players react on Twitter to Luka Doncic's buzzer-beater win vs. Clippers

Playoffs

NBA players react on Twitter to Luka Doncic's buzzer-beater win vs. Clippers

August 23, 2020- by

By |

Luka Doncic was the main reason why the Dallas Mavericks overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 133-135 in overtime to even the series at two games apiece.

NBA Twitter exploded after the Slovenian sensation nailed the game-winning three-point basket. Doncic recorded a historic triple-double with 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists:

After the shot, many NBA players took their excitement to Twitter to share their thoughts on the epic game-winner:

 

, , , Basketball, NBA, Playoffs, Social Media

, , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home