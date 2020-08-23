NBA players react on Twitter to Luka Doncic's buzzer-beater win vs. Clippers

Luka Doncic was the main reason why the Dallas Mavericks overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 133-135 in overtime to even the series at two games apiece.
NBA Twitter exploded after the Slovenian sensation nailed the game-winning three-point basket. Doncic recorded a historic triple-double with 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists:
After the shot, many NBA players took their excitement to Twitter to share their thoughts on the epic game-winner:
